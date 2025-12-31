Ringing in 2026, Xi envisions new chapter of China's miracle

Xinhua) 21:22, December 31, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his 2026 New Year message in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Summing up tangible progress in 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping urged solid steps to write a new chapter in the story of China's miracle in his 2026 New Year message on Wednesday evening.

Noting that the year 2026 marks the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan, Xi said on New Year's Eve that a successful venture should start with a good plan, and with clear goals set, calling for efforts to promote high-quality development, further deepen reform and opening up across the board, and deliver prosperity for all.

"We should focus on our goals and tasks, boost confidence, and build momentum to press ahead," Xi said.

SOLID ADVANCES IN 2025

As the year 2025 marks the completion of China's 14th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development, Xi hailed that the country has met the targets in the plan and made solid advances on the new journey of Chinese modernization.

"Our economic strength, scientific and technological abilities, defense capabilities, and composite national strength all reached new heights," Xi said.

Describing this year as one that is full of indelible memories, Xi said that the country commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and established the Taiwan Recovery Day, rallying a mighty force for national rejuvenation.

Xi highlighted that China sought to energize high-quality development through innovation, turning itself into one of the economies with the fastest growing innovation capabilities.

The Chinese people endeavored to nurture their spiritual home with cultural development, as there was a surging public interest in cultural relics, museums, and intangible cultural heritage, and the Chinese culture is shining in even greater splendor, Xi added.

The president said that the Chinese people joined hands to build a better life and enjoyed it together.

"No issue of the people is too small; we care for every leaf and tend every branch in the garden of people's well-being," he said. "When the happy hum of daily life fills every home, the big family of our nation will go from strength to strength."

EMBRACING THE WORLD

In the New Year message, Xi said that over the past year China continued to embrace the world with open arms.

To better address climate change, China announced new Nationally Determined Contributions, Xi said, adding that after announcing the three global initiatives on development, security, and civilization, he put forward the Global Governance Initiative to promote a more just and equitable global governance system.

"China always stands on the right side of history, and is ready to work with all countries to advance world peace and development," Xi said.

CHINA'S REUNIFICATION UNSTOPPABLE

"We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship. The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable," Xi said.

On Hong Kong and Macao, Xi said the policy of "one country, two systems" should be unswervingly implemented and the two special administrative regions be supported to better integrate into the overall development of the country and maintain long-term prosperity and stability.

PARTY SELF-GOVERNANCE

"Only a strong Communist Party of China can make our country strong," Xi said in the message.

The Party exercised strict self-governance through credible measures, and promoted self-revolution to fight corruption and advance healthy governance.

"As a result, the conduct of our Party and government steadily improved. We must stay true to our original aspiration and founding mission, and pursue our goal with perseverance and dedication," Xi said.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Wu Chengliang)