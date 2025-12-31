Xi says China ready to work with all countries to advance world peace, development

Xinhua) 19:14, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China is ready to work with all countries to advance world peace and development.

In his 2026 New Year message, Xi said over the past year China continued to embrace the world with open arms.

To better address climate change, China announced new Nationally Determined Contributions, Xi said, adding that after announcing the three global initiatives on development, security, and civilization, he put forward the Global Governance Initiative to promote a more just and equitable global governance system.

"China always stands on the right side of history," Xi said.

