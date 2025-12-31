Home>>
Xi says China ready to work with all countries to advance world peace, development
(Xinhua) 19:14, December 31, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China is ready to work with all countries to advance world peace and development.
In his 2026 New Year message, Xi said over the past year China continued to embrace the world with open arms.
To better address climate change, China announced new Nationally Determined Contributions, Xi said, adding that after announcing the three global initiatives on development, security, and civilization, he put forward the Global Governance Initiative to promote a more just and equitable global governance system.
"China always stands on the right side of history," Xi said.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China is one of economies with fastest growing innovation capabilities
- Xi says China makes solid advances on new journey of modernization
- Yearender: How China engages a challenging world in 2025
- Xi congratulates PLA Daily on its 70th anniversary
- Xi extends congratulations to Egyptian president on Grand Egyptian Museum opening
- Xi calls on China, S. Korea to strengthen strategic communication, consolidate foundation of mutual trust
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.