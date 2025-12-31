Xi says China makes solid advances on new journey of modernization

Xinhua) 19:09, December 31, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his 2026 New Year message in Beijing on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China has met the targets in its 14th Five-Year Plan for economic and social development, and made solid advances on the new journey of Chinese modernization.

As the year 2025 marks the completion of the Plan, China's economic strength, scientific and technological abilities, defense capabilities, and composite national strength all reached new heights, Xi said in his 2026 New Year message.

Describing the year 2025 as one that is full of indelible memories, Xi said the country commemorated the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and established the Taiwan Recovery Day.

These efforts are rallying a mighty force for the great rejuvenation of our nation, he added.

Xi highlighted that China sought to energize high-quality development through innovation, turning itself into one of the economies with the fastest growing innovation capabilities.

The Chinese people endeavored to nurture their spiritual home with cultural development, as there was a surging public interest in cultural relics, museums, and intangible cultural heritage, he said.

The Chinese culture is shining in even greater splendor, Xi added.

The president said that the Chinese people joined hands to build a better life and enjoyed it together.

"No issue of the people is too small; we care for every leaf and tend every branch in the garden of people's well-being," he said.

When the happy hum of daily life fills every home, the big family of our nation will go from strength to strength, he added.

