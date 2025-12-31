Xi says China is one of economies with fastest growing innovation capabilities

Xinhua) 19:10, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said China sought to energize high-quality development through innovation in 2025.

In his 2026 New Year message, Xi said China integrated science and technology deeply with industries, and made a stream of new innovations. Many large AI models have been competing in a race to the top, and breakthroughs have been achieved in the research and development of China's own chips.

"All this has turned China into one of the economies with the fastest growing innovation capabilities," Xi said.

The Tianwen-2 probe began its star-chasing journey to explore asteroids and comets. Construction of the hydropower project at the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River started. China's first aircraft carrier equipped with an electromagnetic catapult system was officially commissioned. Humanoid robots did kung fu kicks, and drones performed spectacular light shows, he added.

"Inventions and innovations have boosted new quality productive forces and added colorful dimensions to our lives," Xi said.

