Xinhua pictures of the year 2025: Leading China

Xinhua) 20:09, December 31, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with villagers in Zhujiagou Village, Suizhong County of Huludao City, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 22, 2025. Xi braved the cold to visit the general public during an inspection trip to Liaoning from Jan. 22 to 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with merchants and customers while visiting a food market in Shenyang, capital city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 23, 2025. Xi braved the cold to visit the general public during an inspection trip to Liaoning from Jan. 22 to 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, gestures as he attends a high-level reception to ring in the Chinese New Year at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2025. Xi and other leaders of the CPC and the state attended the reception held by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council in Beijing on Jan. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Feb. 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with representatives of private entrepreneurs in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2025. Xi attended a symposium on private enterprises and delivered an important speech in Beijing on Feb. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with representatives of the international business community at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with the crowd on site during a voluntary tree planting activity in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, April 3, 2025. Xi and other Party and state leaders, including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng, arrived at the tree planting site on the bank of a river in Fengtai District on April 3, 2025 and planted trees with officials and local people. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, and To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, greet the crowd after a grand welcome ceremony as they walk to the CPV Central Committee headquarters for talks in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 14, 2025. Xi arrived in Hanoi on April 14, 2025 to pay a state visit to Vietnam. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcome ceremony held by Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 16, 2025. Xi met with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur on April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni presents the National Order of Independence - Grand Collar to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, April 17, 2025. Xi met with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

