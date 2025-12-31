Home>>
Xi delivers 2026 New Year message
(Xinhua) 19:11, December 31, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday delivered his 2026 New Year message in Beijing.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi congratulates PLA Daily on its 70th anniversary
- Xi extends congratulations to Egyptian president on Grand Egyptian Museum opening
- Xi calls on China, S. Korea to strengthen strategic communication, consolidate foundation of mutual trust
- Xi says China willing to work with S. Korea for steady development of strategic cooperative partnership
- Xi returns to Beijing after APEC meeting, state visit to ROK
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.