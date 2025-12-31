Home>>
Xi urges efforts to write new chapter in story of China's miracle
(Xinhua) 19:16, December 31, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday urged solid steps to promote high-quality development, further deepen reform and opening up across the board, deliver prosperity for all, and write a new chapter in the story of China's miracle.
Noting that the year 2026 marks the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan, Xi said in his 2026 New Year message that a successful venture should start with a good plan and clear goals.
"We should focus on our goals and tasks, boost confidence, and build momentum to press ahead," Xi said.
