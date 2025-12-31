Xi says China's reunification is unstoppable

Xinhua) 19:15, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said the Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship.

"The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable," Xi said as he delivered his 2026 New Year message in Beijing.

On Hong Kong and Macao, Xi said the policy of "one country, two systems" should be unswervingly implemented and the two special administrative regions are supported to better integrate into the overall development of the country and maintain long-term prosperity and stability.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)