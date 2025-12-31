Xi says CPC exercises strict self-governance to fight corruption

Xinhua) 19:16, December 31, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said the Communist Party of China (CPC) exercised strict self-governance through credible measures, and promoted the Party's self-revolution to fight corruption and advance healthy governance.

"As a result, the conduct of our Party and government steadily improved. We must stay true to our original aspiration and founding mission, and pursue our goal with perseverance and dedication," Xi said as he delivered his 2026 New Year message in Beijing.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)