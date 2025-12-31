Chinese premier chairs State Council executive meeting on water network construction

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang Wednesday chaired a State Council executive meeting at which he heard a report on the progress of national water network construction.

The meeting also made arrangements to replicate and promote certain actions to facilitate cross-border trade.

The meeting reviewed and approved a draft water supply regulation and a draft amendment to regulations on the implementation of the country's drug administration law.

It said that building a national water network is a strategic measure to optimize water resource allocation, ensure national water security, and enhance flood-control and disaster-mitigation capabilities. It will also serve multiple functions in the fields of transportation, ecological protection and tourism, positioning it as a key driver for the expansion of domestic demand.

Noting that facilitating cross-border trade is essential to fostering a first-class business environment, the meeting stressed efforts to ensure smooth, efficient cross-border logistics, strengthen synergy between transport corridors and modes, and deepen the coordination of multimodal transport for inbound and outbound goods across coastal, inland and border regions.

Those in attendance also highlighted water supply as a vital concern that affects every household, urging a coordinated approach to urban and rural development, encouragement for the integrated growth of water supply systems, and the construction of a standardized, full-chain system that flows from water source to tap.

The meeting said that amending drug administration and supervision rules in line with evolving circumstances is crucial for drug safety and the healthy development of the pharmaceutical industry. It called for improved R&D and registration systems, the expedited review and approval of breakthrough medicines, and the continuous boosting of the industry's innovative vitality.

