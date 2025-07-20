Chinese premier stresses high-quality implementation of major national projects

Xinhua) 09:15, July 20, 2025

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, learns about the development of Xizang's agriculture and animal husbandry industries as well as the plateau biology institute at a modern agriculture demonstration zone in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 19, 2025. Li made an inspection tour from Friday to Saturday in Xizang. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

LHASA, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged efforts to develop major national projects with high quality, promote economic and social development, and enhance well-being of the people of different ethnic groups.

Li made the remarks during an inspection tour from Friday to Saturday in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. During the tour, he emphasized the need to prioritize ecological conservation, ensure high-quality implementation of major national projects, and foster distinctive and competitive industries tailored to local conditions.

While inspecting a construction site of the Sichuan-Xizang Railway project in Nyingchi city, Li said the completion and opening of the railway will be of great significance for promoting Xizang's development and improving people's livelihoods, noting that quality and safety must always be the top priority.

Describing the Yarlung Zangbo hydropower project as a project of the century, Li called for the adoption of advanced technologies, equipment, techniques, and materials to provide robust support for high-quality construction of the project. He also noted that special emphasis must be placed on ecological conservation to prevent environmental damage, and urged efforts to build the project into a major signature project of the new era.

At a modern agriculture demonstration zone in Lhasa, the capital city of Xizang, Li learned about the development of Xizang's agriculture and animal husbandry industries as well as the plateau biology institute.

He stated that leveraging unique local resources to develop plateau agriculture and animal husbandry serves as a key driver for boosting people's incomes and promoting economic growth in Xizang.

Li urged efforts to enhance the demonstration and promotion of new technologies in the agriculture and animal husbandry sectors, and strive for breakthroughs in high-altitude breeding.

Fully affirming Xizang's achievements in economic and social development, Li also urged officials and other people in Xizang to step up efforts to maintain stability, promote development, protect ecology, and boost development in border areas.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects a construction site of the Sichuan-Xizang Railway project in Nyingchi city, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 18, 2025. Li made an inspection tour from Friday to Saturday in Xizang. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, announces the start of the construction of a hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River while attending the groundbreaking ceremony in Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)