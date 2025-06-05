China launches renovation of 5,679 old urban residential compounds in first four months

Xinhua) 10:36, June 05, 2025

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- China initiated renovation of 5,679 old urban residential compounds in the first four months of 2025, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said on Wednesday.

The country aims to renovate 25,000 such residential compounds this year, as part of its ongoing efforts to transform cities into more resilient and intelligent areas that are desirable to live in.

From 2019 to 2024, China renovated a total of 280,000 old residential compounds, benefiting over 120 million people.

During this period -- 360,000 km of aging pipelines were renovated or upgraded, 3.87 million parking lots were added, and 78,000 public service facilities, such as elderly care and childcare centers, were constructed.

The ministry said it will keep working to enhance living environments and upgrade community facilities to better meet the daily needs of residents and ensure their safety.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)