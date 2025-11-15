China revises regulation on use of national emblem in international contexts

BEIJING, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree unveiling a revised regulation on the use of the design of the National Emblem in foreign-related affairs.

The new regulation, which is set to take effect as of the date of promulgation, comprises 14 articles. It aims to implement the revised National Emblem Law, ensure the proper use of the national emblem in foreign affairs activities, and safeguard the dignity of the emblem and the image of the nation.

The regulation applies to the use of the national emblem in foreign affairs activities, and by China's embassies, consulates, and other diplomatic missions abroad.

It stipulates the use of the national emblem on official seals, certificates, documents, and on the uniforms of national teams participating in international sports and skills competitions.

It also specifies that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is responsible for providing guidance on matters related to the use of the national emblem in foreign-related affairs.

