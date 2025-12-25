Hanfu culture draws tourists to C China's Luoyang

People's Daily Online) 10:51, December 25, 2025

As night falls, Luoyi ancient city in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, transforms into a scene that reminds one of the Tang Dynasty (618-907). Women in ruqun, a traditional Hanfu dress style, walk gracefully through the streets.

"A few years ago, this place wasn't the viral Hanfu hotspot it is today. Cultural tourism has grown rapidly in recent years, and many locals now make a living from it," said Si Wei, owner of a B&B.

Born and raised in Luoyang, Si spent 10 years abroad before returning to settle in her hometown. To her, Luoyang doesn't feel old. Its intangible cultural heritage, lively streets, and spirit of openness make it deeply appealing.

Tourists wearing Hanfu pose for a selfie in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Wang Xi)

In 1999, Si left Luoyang for Canada to study management. After graduating, she worked at a major driving school and started a family. In 2009, pregnancy complications forced her to pause her career. With no elders nearby to help, raising her newborn daughter became a challenge for her and her husband. When her daughter was just 100 days old, Si and her husband returned to her parents in Luoyang.

Back in Luoyang, a chance meeting with a former classmate in the tourism industry reignited her passion for travel, setting her on a path into the field herself.

In late 2020, Si came across a leasing ad for spaces in Luoyi ancient city, and it gave her a glimmer of hope. Si said the government planned to develop the area into a lodging-focused zone, which perfectly aligned with her vision.

While preparing her B&B business, Si often visited the artisans who worked in the area. She learned that some paper-cutting masters struggled to make ends meet, while artisans of other crafts, such as Sancai, or tri-colored glazed pottery, had inherited age-old techniques but lacked a platform to present their work. This realization shaped her vision. "I didn't want to run an ordinary B&B. I wanted to weave local intangible cultural heritage into the space, give artisans a stage to share their craft, and help their work find real value."

In April 2021, Si officially opened her B&B. Each room was co-created by designers and artisans of intangible cultural heritage.

When the B&B first opened, it offered only Hanfu costume experiences. Si recalled that winters in Luoyi ancient city were bleak, with biting winds and few visitors. Standing in near-empty streets, she was often overcome by anxiety.

The breakthrough came during the 2022 Spring Festival, when Henan TV filmed its program "the Mid-Autumn Wonderful Tour" in Luoyang. After the show aired, Luoyi ancient city rose to national prominence almost overnight, quickly gaining a reputation as a must-visit destination for Hanfu photography.

"The B&B finally had its first real spring," Si said. Visitor numbers soared, rooms were fully booked, and guests often had to be redirected to a neighboring hotel. Before long, the owner of that hotel approached Si with an offer to sell. With little room to expand the intangible cultural heritage experiences she offered, Si made a decisive move and accepted the offer.

Following the acquisition, the business expanded significantly. A breakfast hall and an intangible cultural heritage experience center were added, and the reception desk was relocated to make room for artisans, who can book the venue free of charge to host talks and hands-on workshops. Visitors, meanwhile, can join activities such as paper-cutting, incense making, and sancai painting, engaging with intangible cultural heritage up close.

Government support further boosted merchants' confidence. Policies such as consumer vouchers helped sustain foot traffic during the off-season while boosting peak-season demand. The district also established a B&B association and launched an account on short-video platform Douyin.

Photo shows Luoyi ancient city at night. (Photo/Wang Xi)

Lyu Yanqiang, another merchant who operates a Hanfu shop, previously worked in foreign trade in Beijing but returned to his hometown after his family's Hanfu business began to thrive. What ultimately convinced him to stay and start a local venture was the comprehensive support offered by the government.

To help Hanfu businesses get off the ground, the district introduced a fast-track approval system, reducing the time required to obtain a business license from seven working days to just two hours. To address early shortages of makeup artists and photographers, the local government also launched free skills training programs, supplying the industry with a steady pipeline of qualified professionals.

Born in 1983, a woman surnamed Tian is now a Hanfu stylist at Lyu's shop. During peak seasons, her monthly income can exceed 10,000 yuan (about $1,420), significantly higher than what she earned before.

"After the training, I got a professional certificate and now have stable income while caring for my family," Tian said. Many of her colleagues are also mothers. "The pay is good and the hours are flexible. We treasure this job."

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)