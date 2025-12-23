China's draft law on trademark submitted for first reading

Xinhua) 09:11, December 23, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are reviewing a draft law for the first time aimed at improving systems for trademark registration, administration and protection, strengthening the investigation and punishment of trademark infringement.

The draft revisions of the trademark law, comprising 84 articles in nine chapters, were submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress for its first reading on Monday.

In recent years, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) has continuously cracked down on irregularities in the sector.

Shen Changyu, head of the CNIPA, noted that the draft law adopts a problem-oriented approach, focuses on prominent issues, and elevates practices to the level of law.

The draft clarifies that trademark applications significantly exceeding the needs of normal production and business operations will not be registered.

In addition, the law strengthens the protection of well-known trademarks, enhances trademark administration and tightens regulations on trademark agencies and their practitioners.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)