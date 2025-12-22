China mulls law to regulate activities, protect environment in Antarctica

Xinhua) 15:53, December 22, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers have begun reviewing a draft law on Antarctic activities and environmental protection in Antarctica.

The draft was submitted on Monday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for the first reading.

The law aims to better coordinate, manage and regulate activities, including scientific research, tourism and fisheries, in Antarctica, while providing robust legal support for China's participation in global governance of the Antarctic.

The law applies to Chinese citizens, legal persons, or unincorporated organizations conducting activities in Antarctica, as well as to foreign individuals, legal persons, or unincorporated organizations that organize Antarctic activities within Chinese jurisdiction or depart from Chinese territory to carry out activities in Antarctica.

The draft includes seven chapters and a total of 57 articles, covering general provisions, Antarctic activity permits, Antarctic environmental protection, inspection, observation and examination, security and supervision, legal liability, and supplementary provisions.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)