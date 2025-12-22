China mulls draft revision to law on standard spoken, written Chinese language

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft revision to the Law on the Standard Spoken and Written Chinese Language.

The draft revision was submitted on Monday to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee for its second reading.

The draft requires online publications, including online games, to use standard Chinese as their basic form of expression to further regulate the use of the standard Chinese language in cyberspace.

The draft revision also stipulates that international exhibitions, conferences and other events held within China that use foreign languages for signs, labels, or promotional materials should also include the standard Chinese language.

In addition, the draft specifies that international Chinese language education should focus on teaching standard Chinese.

