China's rule of law gains growing international recognition

An official with the Qingdao Maritime Court in east China's Shandong province communicates with a representative of a foreign party. (Photo provided by the Qingdao Maritime Court)

Recently, a foreign mega vessel was renamed "RESPECT" as a tribute to China's rule of law. This is not a work of fiction, but a true and impactful story.

A report on maritime adjudication, recently published by China's Supreme People's Court, highlighted a case in which the Qingdao Maritime Court in east China's Shandong province effectively handled the seizure of the Marshall Islands-registered vessel Nerissa.

The ruling helped prevent significant losses for multiple international stakeholders and avoided protracted litigation risks. In recognition of this judicial achievement, the Greek shipowner renamed the vessel in honor of China's legal system.

This story vividly illustrates how China's judicial services contribute to its commitment to high-level opening up and how its rule of law is earning global recognition.

Take maritime adjudication as an example. The number of cases handled by Chinese maritime courts has increased significantly, from just 18 in 1984 to 34,400 in 2024. To date, Chinese courts have resolved more than 88,000 involving parties from 146 countries and regions. Many foreign litigants are increasingly opting to resolve disputes in Chinese courts, even when the cases have no direct connection to China.

China is actively contributing to the development of global legal standards. More than 50 Chinese judicial cases, including those related to maritime regulations, have been included in international case databases such as those curated by the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), enriching international legal practice and reinforcing the global rules-based system.

Photo shows the Tribunal of China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Port Zone Urumqi Area. (Photo from People's Court Daily)

A robust market economy depends on a legal framework that guarantees equal protection for all entities. By fostering a stable and predictable market environment through rigorous adherence to the rule of law, China enables businesses and investors to operate with confidence.

At the legislative level, China enacted the Foreign Investment Law and its implementing regulations to ensure parity between domestic and foreign-invested enterprises. Judicially, Chinese courts prioritize equal treatment of domestic and international parties, reinforcing fairness across all proceedings.

This dedication to equitable legal protection highlights China's progress in advancing the rule of law and solidifies its standing as a responsible global actor, thereby enhancing the international credibility of its legal system.

Delivering justice requires not only fairness but also efficiency. A recent example illustrates this: In March 2025, the Tribunal of China (Xinjiang) Pilot Free Trade Port Zone Urumqi Area resolved an international sales dispute between an Uzbek national and a Chinese citizen in just 45 days.

By using online video authentication to reduce litigation costs and assigning Uzbek-speaking staff to handle the case, the tribunal enabled the foreign party to recover payment without traveling to China. This case earned praise for China's legal system for its fairness, efficiency, and accessibility.

Such instances are far from isolated. In Shanghai, authorities continue to optimize a one-stop, integrated online dispute resolution platform that links mediation, arbitration, and litigation services for international commercial disputes. This platform allows parties to file cases online, engage in online mediation, attend hearings remotely, and receive documents digitally, offering around-the-clock convenience.

From resolving disputes in 45 days to providing one-stop services, China's legal approach, characterized by fairness, efficiency, convenience, and low costs, is gaining growing attention from both domestic and foreign parties. These practices provide a solid legal foundation for the development of an open economy.

Mediation, often described as a hallmark of Eastern legal traditions, is also receiving global recognition. Often hailed for its ability to bring about amicable solutions, mediation embodies Chinese wisdom in resolving disputes. In a maritime case involving a collision and significant disagreement over damages, the Ningbo Maritime Court in east China's Zhejiang province involved a foreign shipowners' protection and indemnity association in the mediation process.

By integrating guidance from the courts and input from maritime industry organizations, the court successfully clarified dispute resolution pathways for both sides and helped identify a balanced solution that served both parties. Leveraging this "Eastern experience" not only resolves individual cases but also offers valuable Chinese insights for international dispute resolution.

As China continues to advance its high-level opening up under the rule of law and strengthens its foreign-related legal framework, the country is solidifying the legal foundations of its open economy. Through its continued development, China will provide new opportunities for the world, contributing to cooperation and mutual benefit on the global stage.

