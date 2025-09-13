China adopts atomic energy law

Xinhua) 10:10, September 13, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt a new law to ensure the research, development and peaceful utilization of atomic energy.

The atomic energy law, passed at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, comprises 62 articles in eight chapters.

China supports the peaceful use of atomic energy, encourages international exchanges and cooperation in this regard, and advocates for sharing the achievements of peaceful atomic energy applications, according to the law.

It also states that China is fulfilling its obligations as stipulated in the international treaties it has concluded or acceded to. China opposes and prohibits all forms of nuclear proliferation activities, guards against and responds to the threat of nuclear terrorism, and promotes the building of a fair, cooperative, and win-win international nuclear security system.

The law also stipulates the establishment of a nuclear security system to strengthen security work for atomic energy research, development and utilization activities.

The law will take effect on Jan. 15, 2026.

