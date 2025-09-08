China mulls revision to Enterprise Bankruptcy Law

September 08, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers have begun reviewing a draft revision to the Enterprise Bankruptcy Law, as part of efforts to improve the market exit system.

The draft revision to the law was submitted on Monday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, for its first reading.

