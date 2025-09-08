Home>>
China mulls revision to Enterprise Bankruptcy Law
(Xinhua) 11:19, September 08, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers have begun reviewing a draft revision to the Enterprise Bankruptcy Law, as part of efforts to improve the market exit system.
The draft revision to the law was submitted on Monday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, for its first reading.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China promotes private sector development with new judicial rules
- China seeks public opinion on draft amendment to pricing law
- Former senior Chinese political adviser Qizhala expelled from Party, public office
- China issues guidelines highlighting independent, impartial judicial work
- Chinese procuratorates continue to ensure lawful, just enforcement of punishment
- China strengthens animal-attack regulations with updated law
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.