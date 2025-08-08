China promotes private sector development with new judicial rules

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's top court on Friday issued a set of guidelines on judicial and adjudication work for the implementation of the Private Sector Promotion Law, aiming to better ensure the healthy development of the country's private sector.

The guidelines include detailed rules for courts' work in relevant areas, designed to tackle practical issues and ensure the law is applied properly and consistently, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) said in a statement.

The rules comprise 25 articles covering overall requirements and judicial work related to equal treatment of relevant entities, guiding the private sector's lawful operations, ensuring strict and impartial justice, and advancing improvements to build a fair judicial system, according to the SPC.

China's top legislature adopted the country's first fundamental law dedicated to promoting the private sector in April, with the law taking effect on May 20.

