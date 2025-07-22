Former senior Chinese political adviser Qizhala expelled from Party, public office

Xinhua) 13:34, July 22, 2025

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Qizhala, a former member of the Standing Committee of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office for serious violations of Party discipline and laws, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision stated in their joint statement that the decisions were made following an investigation into Qizhala's case, conducted with the approval of the CPC Central Committee.

Qizhala, who was also the former deputy head of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee, was found to have lost his ideals and convictions. He violated organizational principles to benefit others in the selection and appointment of officials.

His integrity was compromised as he improperly accepted gifts and cash, and allowed his relatives to exploit his official influence for personal gain. Qizhala also used his position to seek benefits for others in project contracting, financing and business operations, and illegally accepted enormous sums of money and valuables in return.

The statement further noted that Qizhala's illicit gains will be confiscated, and the case will be transferred to the procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution in accordance with the law.

