China revises public security administrative penalty law

Xinhua) 11:15, June 27, 2025

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt a revised version of the Law on Penalties for Administration of Public Security at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

The revised law, consisting of 144 articles in six chapters, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The revision brings newly emerging forms of conduct that affect social order within the scope of regulation and further improves procedural rules for handling public security cases.

The current version of the law was adopted in 2005 and came into effect on March 1, 2006. This marks the first major revision since its implementation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)