China mulls law revision to promote civil aviation sector development

Xinhua) 15:51, June 24, 2025

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers have begun reviewing a draft revision to the Civil Aviation Law as part of the country's efforts to boost the sector's development.

The draft was submitted on Tuesday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for the second reading.

The draft stipulates that China will strengthen the construction of civil aviation infrastructure, support scientific and technological research and education, boost professional training, and enhance civil aviation safety and service standards.

It includes measures to support research and development in core technologies in key fields, improve design capabilities for large aircraft and advanced engines, promote the industrial application of scientific and technological innovation, and boost the development of civil aviation manufacturing.

It also specifies provisions to advance the development of the low-altitude economy.

