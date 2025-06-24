Home>>
China mulls amendments to Food Safety Law
(Xinhua) 14:22, June 24, 2025
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers have begun reviewing a draft amendment to the Food Safety Law aimed at addressing key issues, strengthening regulatory oversight, and ensuring food safety.
The draft was submitted on Tuesday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for its first reading.
The draft includes provisions to enhance oversight of bulk road transportation of key liquid food, place infant formula liquid milk under registration management, and impose stricter penalties for violations.
The Food Safety Law was promulgated in 2009. It underwent a comprehensive revision in 2015, and was amended in 2018 and 2021.
