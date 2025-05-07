China's top legislator stresses effective implementation of Forest Law

Xinhua) 10:24, May 07, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks to members of a Forest Law enforcement inspection team at a meeting in Beijing, capital of China, May 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Tuesday emphasized the importance of effectively implementing the country's Forest Law to provide legal safeguards for the protection and rational utilization of forest resources, and the high-quality development of forestry.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when speaking to members of a Forest Law enforcement inspection team at a meeting held in Beijing.

Zhao said law enforcement inspections should identify prominent issues that hinder the implementation of the law and constrain the high-quality development of forestry.

He called for efforts to strengthen the protection of both forest resources and the interests of foresters.

Local governments and relevant authorities should strictly investigate and penalize illegal acts that damage forest resources or infringe on the interests of foresters, Zhao added.

