China's top legislator emphasizes implementation of amended lawmakers law

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, exchanges views with a group of lawmakers attending the ongoing 15th session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee on April 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Tuesday stressed fully implementing the newly amended Law on Deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC) and to the Local People's Congresses at Various Levels.

Zhao, chairman of the 14th NPC Standing Committee and also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium where he exchanged views with a group of lawmakers attending the ongoing 15th session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

Zhao said the move to amend the lawmakers law, which was adopted at the third session of the 14th NPC in March, had strengthened legal guarantees for legislators to exercise their powers, perform their duties, and play their roles.

He stressed that lawmakers should consistently uphold the Party's leadership in all aspects of their work, perform their duties for the people under their supervision, and actively respond to major public concerns.

