Chinese lawmakers to deliberate draft environmental code

Xinhua) 17:01, April 25, 2025

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The draft environmental code will be submitted to Chinese lawmakers for its initial reading on Sunday.

The draft systematically integrates over 30 existing laws related to ecological and environmental protection in China. Once adopted, it will become China's second formal statutory code, after the 2020 Civil Code.

The announcement was made by Huang Haihua, spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, at a press briefing on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)