Chinese lawmakers to further review draft private sector promotion law

Xinhua) 14:41, April 19, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the 42nd meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers will continue to review the draft private sector promotion law in a session of the top legislature scheduled for late April.

The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) will hold its 15th session in Beijing from April 27 to 30, according to a decision made Friday during a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

The draft was released for public input in October last year, before being deliberated at the top legislature sessions last December and this February.

Also on the table at the April session are draft revisions to the Law on the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases and to the Arbitration Law, the draft atomic energy law, and a proposal by the chairpersons' meeting on deliberating a draft ecological environment code, according to the agenda proposed at the Friday meeting.

Moreover, lawmakers will review proposals submitted for deliberation by the State Council, including those on the draft national development planning law, a draft revision to the Prison Law, and an agreement between China and Saudi Arabia on judicial assistance and cooperation in civil and commercial matters.

Reports concerning environmental protection, state-owned asset management and lawmakers' qualifications, as well as proposals regarding appointment or removal, will also be reviewed at the session.

The Friday meeting saw lawmakers review and adopt the key tasks of the Standing Committee of the NPC for 2025, along with its legislative, oversight, deputy-related, and foreign affairs work plans.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)