Countermeasures against foreign sanctions empowered

08:39, March 25, 2025 By Jiang Chenglong ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The departments of the State Council, China's Cabinet, have the authority to conduct investigations and engage in external consultations when implementing countermeasures against foreign sanctions, according to a new regulation, which was released on Monday and was effective immediately.

Premier Li Qiang recently signed a State Council decree to unveil the regulation, which details the specific responsibilities of State Council departments in implementing the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.

The regulation, which comprises 22 articles, specifies that countermeasures against foreign sanctions should clearly define the targets, specific measures, and implementation dates.

The Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law was passed and enacted by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress in 2021. It states that China has the right to take countermeasures, when foreign countries violate international law and the basic norms of international relations by suppressing China, imposing discriminatory restrictive measures on Chinese citizens and organizations, or meddling in China's internal affairs.

The newly published regulation further refines the details of countermeasures against foreign individuals and organizations, such as the seizure and freezing of "various types of property", prohibiting or restricting "relevant transactions and cooperation", and defining the scope of "other necessary measures".

"Various types of property" include cash, bank deposits, fund shares, equity, intellectual property and other property, as well as property rights, according to the regulation. "Other necessary measures" include, but are not limited to, prohibiting or restricting investments within China, exports of relevant items and the provision of data and personal information.

In addition, relevant State Council departments are responsible for anti-foreign sanctions work within their respective duties and tasks, and should enhance coordination, cooperation, and information-sharing, the new regulation says, while calling for the stricter enforcement of countermeasures.

For those who fail to implement the countermeasures lawfully, relevant State Council departments have the authority to order corrections and prohibit or restrict their participation in government procurement, bidding, and the import or export of goods, technology, or international services trade.

Meanwhile, they may also be prohibited or restricted from receiving or providing data and personal information from or to overseas, and may face restrictions on exiting China or staying and residing within the country, the regulation says.

