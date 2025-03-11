Judicial efforts ensure public well-being

08:28, March 11, 2025 By Cao Yin ( China Daily

Chinese judicial authorities handled numerous public interest cases last year, aiming to address people's concerns and enhance access to justice, according to the annual work reports reviewed by national lawmakers.

By taking a people-centered approach, prosecutors and judges prioritized frequently disputed issues such as food safety, cyberbullying, and livestreaming sales, while also strengthening protections for vulnerable groups, including women, the elderly, and children, the reports showed.

Though these cases may seem less severe than violent crimes, their proper handling is key to protecting people's fundamental interests, safety and well-being, officials said.

The reports from the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate were submitted on Saturday to the ongoing third session of the 14th National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for review.

The SPP report said last year that prosecutors indicted 15,000 individuals on charges of endangering food and drug safety, and prosecuted 4,175 others accused of medical insurance fraud.

Prosecutors also initiated 26,000 public interest litigation cases after uncovering violations such as counterfeiting, illegal food additives and non-compliant sales in group buying, online marketing and live-streaming, according to the report.

"Upholding the philosophy of putting people first, what we do is safeguard the money people rely on for medical care, enabling them to truly feel and experience the services provided by prosecutors," Procurator-General Ying Yong said while delivering the report.

The document also addresses issues such as marriage customs, cyberbullying, and domestic violence.

According to the SPC report, Chinese courts concluded more than 5.48 million cases related to public well-being last year, including disputes over education, elder care, and healthcare, marking a 1.7 percent year-on-year increase.

While resolving cases efficiently, the SPC also issued legal documents to regulate common sources of litigation and promote social governance, the report said.

One such measure was a judicial interpretation of bride prices, a traditional practice in which a groom's family gives money or gifts to the bride's family. The interpretation defines the scope of betrothal gifts, specifies the conditions under which they should be returned, and prohibits excessive demands under the guise of tradition.

Originally meant as a gesture of goodwill, bride prices have led to high-cost transactions in recent years, fueling lawsuits and even criminal cases.

Zhang Jing, a judge from Longyan, Fujian province, said some marriage-related property disputes stemmed from exorbitant bride prices.

"When the amount is excessively high, it becomes a face-saving activity, not only imposing a heavy financial burden on families, but also creating conflicts in the newlyweds' lives," she said.

To address the issue, Zhang and her colleagues have visited rural areas to educate villagers about the law and mediate disputes before they escalate.

"Maintaining family stability and enhancing marital happiness require judicial support, cooperation among multiple departments and, most importantly, the effort of everyone," said Chen Yifang, chief judge of the SPC's First Civil Division.

The SPC has also published case summaries on betrothal gift disputes to standardize judicial rulings and raise public awareness. As a result, the growth rate of marriage-related property disputes slowed by 14 percentage points last year, according to the report.

In addition, judges intensified efforts to handle lawsuits related to emerging business models, including ride-hailing services, food delivery, and fraud schemes targeting elderly consumers in livestreaming sales. The efforts were aimed at improving internet platform regulations and addressing challenges posed by an aging population, the report said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)