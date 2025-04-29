Home>>
China mulls draft law revision to improve prison management
(Xinhua) 09:45, April 29, 2025
BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are considering a draft law revision that would improve the prison management system.
The draft revision to the Prison Law was submitted to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, which began on Sunday and will run through Wednesday, for review.
China's current Prison Law was enacted in 1994. The draft revision, taking into account the new challenges and demands of prison work in the new era, proposes to further ensure prison security, better protect the legitimate rights and interests of criminals, and reinforce their education and reform.
