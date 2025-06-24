China mulls law to improve social assistance system

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are reviewing a draft law designed to ensure basic living support for people in need.

The draft law on social assistance was submitted on Tuesday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for its first reading.

The draft expands the scope of social assistance and strengthens its role as a safety net for those in need.

It calls for primary-level authorities to actively monitor the living conditions of residents and to provide timely assistance in accordance with the law.

The draft also calls for establishing and enhancing mechanisms to encourage broader participation of citizens, legal entities, and other organizations in providing social assistance.

