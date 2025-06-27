China's revised anti-unfair competition law to take effect Oct. 15

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday passed a revised version of the anti-unfair competition law, which will take effect on Oct. 15, 2025.

The revised law, adopted at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, consists of five chapters that include general provisions, acts of unfair competition, investigation of suspected violations, legal liabilities and supplementary provisions.

The law stipulates that China will improve the rules and systems to combat unfair competition, strengthen law enforcement and judicial work in this area, maintain the order of market competition, and promote a unified, open, competitive and orderly market system.

