China passes new law to promote education on rule of law

Xinhua) 10:05, September 13, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Friday voted to pass the law on publicity and education regarding the rule of law.

The law, comprising 65 articles in seven chapters, was passed during a session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

It is designed to consolidate the social foundation for comprehensively advancing law-based governance and promote the building of a socialist country under the rule of law at a higher level.

According to the law, China will establish a lifelong rule of law education system for citizens, integrating education of the rule of law into the national education system.

China should make use of major festivals and commemorative days to organize publicity and education activities of the rule of law, according to the law.

Internet service providers should, in accordance with the law, carry out publicity and education of the rule of law for their employees and users, according to the law. It also makes provisions for enhancing such education among adolescents.

The law will take effect on Nov. 1, 2025.

