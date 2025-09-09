China pushes forward legislative process of draft environmental code

Xinhua) 08:44, September 09, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is making progress on the legislative process for the draft environmental code with three parts of the draft code submitted Monday to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, for a new round of deliberations.

The draft code consists of five parts in total, and the three parts submitted for deliberations among lawmakers during the session include the part on general provisions and the two other parts on ecological protection and green and low-carbon development, respectively.

The part regarding general provisions outlines the important legal principles and fundamental, comprehensive and universal legal systems in the field of ecological environment.

The part regarding ecological protection puts greater emphasis on the new concept of "system protection." For instance, the second draft of the code stipulates that urban and rural greening should be adapted to local conditions by scientifically selecting tree and grass species for greening. It emphasizes the importance of strengthening monitoring and assessment to ensure people's health and safety.

In accordance with relevant suggestions, the green and low-carbon development part of the second draft seeks to emphasize the recycling and utilization of waste across all fields. It also advocates for the adoption of advanced technologies and equipment by relevant companies to improve recycling and processing capabilities for enhanced utilization. It also encourages the promotion and application of recycled materials.

China submitted the draft environmental code to the Standing Committee of the NPC for a first reading in April 2025. Once adopted, it will become China's second formal statutory code, after the Civil Code, which was adopted in 2020. The compilation of the environmental code was initiated in 2023.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Zhong Wenxing)