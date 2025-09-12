China formulates 36 new laws since 2021

September 12, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC) and its standing committee enacted a total of 36 new laws since 2021, said a senior Chinese legislator on Friday.

Since 2021, the NPC, China's top legislative body, and its standing committee, also made 63 revisions to existing laws, passed 35 decisions on legal issues and major matters, and issued one legal interpretation, said Shen Chunyao, director of the NPC Standing Committee's Legislative Affairs Commission, at a press conference.

Currently, China has 306 laws in effect, more than 600 administrative and supervisory regulations, and over 14,000 local regulations, according to Shen.

Legislative work over the past five years was conducted with the following aims: to facilitate high-quality economic development, create a favorable internal and external environment for all causes, enhance legal institutions to improve people's livelihoods, and reinforce the legal guarantee for environmental protection, Shen said.

Focusing on these aspects, China has enacted a series of key laws, such as the private economy promotion law, the anti-foreign sanctions law, the personal information protection law, and the Yellow River protection law, said Shen.

