China approves amendment to cybersecurity law

Xinhua) 17:01, October 28, 2025

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- An amendment to China's Cybersecurity Law was approved Tuesday by the country's top legislature.

It was approved at the 18th session of the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee and will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

To address the growing need for artificial intelligence (AI) governance while promoting its development, the amendment proposes supporting fundamental AI research, advancing key technologies such as algorithms, and building AI-related infrastructure, such as the training of data resources and computing power.

It also stipulates improvements to ethical standards of AI, stronger risk monitoring and assessment, and safety supervision.

The amendment also focuses on strengthening cybersecurity legal responsibilities and enhancing coordination and alignment with relevant laws.

China's current Cybersecurity Law, a fundamental piece of legislation in the field, was enacted in 2016.

