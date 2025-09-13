China adopts law dedicated to national park development

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's national lawmakers on Friday voted to adopt a new law dedicated to promoting the high-quality development of national parks.

The national park law, passed at a session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

National parks encompass the most vital parts of China's natural ecosystems -- marked by unique landscapes, exceptional natural heritage and unparalleled biodiversity.

China is currently developing the world's largest national park system.

The first group of established parks, including the Sanjiangyuan National Park, the Giant Panda National Park, the Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, the Hainan Tropical Rainforest National Park and the Wuyishan National Park, is home to nearly 30 percent of the country's key terrestrial wildlife species.

The law sets "advancing ecological civilization" as a legislative objective, explicitly prioritizing ecological protection while balancing conservation and development.

Ecological protection first is a core footing of national parks, said Yang Rui, a professor at Tsinghua University, who added that all efforts should prioritize preserving the authenticity and integrity of natural ecosystems.

The law also emphasizes the establishment of a unified, standardized, and efficient national park management system and encourages public participation in the protection of national parks.

