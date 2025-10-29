China passes its newly revised Maritime Law

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Tuesday passed the country's newly revised Maritime Law, which will take effect on May 1, 2026.

The revised law was approved at the 18th session of the 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee. Spanning 16 chapters and featuring 310 articles, it adapts to the latest trends in shipping and trade, draws on the latest international maritime conventions, and balances the interests of relevant parties.

It holds significance for promoting high-quality development in shipping and trade, enhancing marine environmental protection, advancing high-level opening up, and building China into both a maritime power and a shipping power.

The revision adjusts the rights and obligations of parties in maritime activities and clarifies the legal status and application rules for electronic transport records -- aiming to foster stable market expectations and provide an institutional guarantee for the shipping industry's digital transformation.

To meet new requirements for marine environmental protection, the law introduces a new chapter on liability for ship oil pollution damage, further strengthening the legal framework for marine ecological conservation.

To enhance the internationalization and high-quality development of China's maritime transport sector, the revised law specifies that the state supports international cooperation in maritime affairs and promotes the healthy development of the shipping industry.

Additionally, the law includes revisions and improvements related to the application of law concerning foreign-related relations.

