China mulls law revision to protect air passenger rights

Xinhua) 11:02, December 22, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers have begun reviewing a draft revision to the Civil Aviation Law, with new provisions added to strengthen the protection of passengers' rights and interests.

The draft was submitted on Monday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, for the third reading.

The draft stipulates that public air transport enterprises and airport operators should improve transport capacity planning, optimize resource allocation, and strengthen inspections and maintenance to reduce flight delays or cancellations caused by internal factors.

It requires public air transport enterprises and airport operators to release information in a timely and accurate manner, informing passengers of the reasons for flight delays or cancellations, as well as updates on flight operations.

It also stipulates that these enterprises and operators may take appropriate measures if they lack sufficient safety assurance capacity.

In addition, the draft specifies that aircraft engaged in firefighting and rescue missions are excluded from the scope of civil aircraft, while clarifying that the national air traffic management body has the power to administer the country's airspace resources in accordance with the law and to formulate relevant regulations.

