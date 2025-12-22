China's draft law on childcare services submitted for first reading

Xinhua) 13:06, December 22, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are reviewing a draft law for the first time aimed at promoting and regulating childcare services, strengthening legal protections for children under three, and improving childbirth and parenting support policies.

The draft was submitted on Monday to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature, for its first reading.

According to Luo Shugang, chairman of the NPC's Education, Science, Culture and Public Health Committee, the draft law was initiated in 2023. Extensive field visits were subsequently conducted in regions such as Beijing, Guangdong in the south, Heilongjiang in the northeast, and Inner Mongolia in the north to gain a deeper understanding of local childcare services and practices, with the aim of addressing key issues through legislation.

The draft law, comprising eight chapters and 76 articles, adopts a demand-driven, problem-focused approach to tackle key challenges in childcare services, including service quality, provider qualifications, and the regulation and oversight of institutions.

It aims to expand affordable childcare options, reduce the cost of raising children, and establish a diverse, safe, high-quality, reasonably priced, and accessible public childcare system.

Additionally, the law strengthens oversight to ensure safety standards are met and children's well-being is protected.

