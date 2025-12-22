China pushes forward legislative process of draft ecological environment code

Xinhua) 15:52, December 22, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China is making progress on the legislative process for the draft ecological environment code, with the newly revised draft code submitted Monday to an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, for a new round of deliberations.

The revised draft has improved provisions concerning the organization and management of the burning of straw, fallen leaves and similar materials, while also introducing regulatory measures to address the persistent problem of cross-provincial dumping and transfer of solid waste.

The draft clarifies that in emergency situations where wild animals pose a threat to personal safety, measures taken that result in harm to the animals will not incur legal liability.

Additionally, the revised draft includes corresponding amendments to the ecological environment damage compensation litigation system.

