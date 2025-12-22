China's draft law on promoting ethnic unity, progress under second reading

December 22, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers on Monday started deliberating a draft law on promoting ethnic unity and progress.

The draft was submitted for a second reading at an ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, which runs from Monday to Saturday.

To better promote patriotism, the latest draft states that the Chinese citizens should strengthen their sense of national identity, uphold the spirit of patriotism, and safeguard the dignity of national symbols such as the national flag, national anthem and national emblem.

The draft also specifies that schools and other educational institutions should use standard Chinese as the basic language of teaching, as the promotion of standard Chinese is mandated by the Constitution and is also an important measure to foster a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

