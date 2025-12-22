Silk Road e-commerce carnival opens in S China's Guangxi
The "Shopping in China (Guangxi) & the Guangxi Silk Road E-Commerce Carnival" opens in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 19, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the host of the event)
The "Shopping in China (Guangxi) & the Guangxi Silk Road E-Commerce Carnival" opened in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 19.
Themed "China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA) Makes Shopping for ASEAN Goods Safer, Easier and Better," the event is hosted by the People's Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and organized by the Department of Commerce of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and other government departments of Guangxi.
From January to November, Guangxi's cross-border e-commerce trade exceeded 45 billion yuan (about $6.39 billion), with exports and imports to ASEAN surpassing 30 billion yuan.
Photo shows a scene at the opening of the "Shopping in China (Guangxi) & the Guangxi Silk Road E-Commerce Carnival" in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 19, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the host of the event)
Various exhibition zones are set up at the "Shopping in China (Guangxi) & the Guangxi Silk Road E-Commerce Carnival," which opens in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Dec. 19, 2025. (Photo courtesy of the host of the event)
