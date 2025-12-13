Malaysia to convene special ASEAN meeting on Cambodian-Thai border clashes: PM
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday that Malaysia, as ASEAN chair, will convene a Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting soon on Cambodia-Thailand border tensions.
He noted that the meeting will assess the situation and support de-escalation measures.
The prime minister made the remarks on social media, saying he received a phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump, during which they discussed the conflict, bilateral relations, and global issues of mutual concern.
During the phone conversation, Anwar said, he outlined Malaysia's role in urging both countries to exercise restraint and return to dialogue through bilateral channels and ASEAN mechanisms.
Malaysia remains ready to support efforts to de-escalate the situation, protect civilians, and help restore regional stability, in line with ASEAN's spirit of good neighborliness, he said.
The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict has reignited since Dec. 7, causing casualties to both sides.
