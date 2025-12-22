Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting to address Thailand-Cambodia conflict held in Kuala Lumpur

Xinhua) 14:43, December 22, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) - The Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting to address the Thai-Cambodia conflict was held on Monday in Kuala Lumpur, as the regional grouping seeks to promote de-escalation.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the meeting serves as a platform for the grouping to consider possible steps to support de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities, in the interest of peace and regional stability.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, who chaired the meeting, reminded those present that ASEAN stands at a critical juncture in regional and global affairs, as geopolitical disruptions challenge the very foundations of the region's order.

"This threatens ASEAN's credibility as one of the most peaceful and successful regional organizations and integration projects in modern history. And in a highly interconnected ASEAN and world, a security shock is an ASEAN matter and a global concern. This is why everyone must make cessation of hostilities and peaceful resolution a top priority," he said.

