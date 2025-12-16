Home>>
Playing victim
(Global Times) 16:34, December 16, 2025
Illustration: Chen Xia/GT
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese military urges Philippines to stop provocation in South China Sea
- China urges the Philippines to cease provocations on South China Sea issue
- China firmly opposes false narratives on maritime issues: spokesperon
- PLA says Philippines' South China Sea "joint patrol" undermines regional peace, stability
- Chinese premier calls for advancing Code of Conduct in South China Sea consultations
- Chinese FM spokesperson hits back at Philippine president's S.China Sea claims; expert says Manila-Tokyo cooperation to heighten tensions in region
- US Pacific Fleet confirms 2 US military aircraft crashed from aircraft carrier Nimitz in South China Sea in separate incidents
- China expels Australian P-8A in South China Sea
- Provocations, threats in South China Sea will not succeed, says China
- Exhibition reaffirms China's sovereignty over Taiwan, Nanhai Zhudao in post-WWII order
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.