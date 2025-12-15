Comicomment: Unsealing the coffin and reviving militarism

Ecns.cn) 13:41, December 15, 2025

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s brazen remarks on Taiwan sound a stark warning that Japan’s militarist demons are being summoned anew.

Takaichi Sanae is attempting to unseal the coffin of Japanese militarism and release a specter long rejected by history. Reviving militarism tramples on the post–WWII order and threatens global peace—an illusion doomed to fail.

Japanese militarism once inflicted immense suffering across Asia. Letting figures like Takaichi have their way would again endanger regional stability. History’s tragedies must not be repeated. Any attempt to resurrect militarism will meet firm resistance and be condemned by history.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)