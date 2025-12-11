Home>>
Japan, U.S. hold joint air exercise over Sea of Japan
(Xinhua) 16:57, December 11, 2025
TOKYO, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Japan's Defense Ministry said Thursday its Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) held a joint air exercise with the U.S. military the previous day over the Sea of Japan.
Six Japanese ASDF fighter jets, including three F-35s and three F-15s, flew with two U.S. Air Force B-52 bombers on Wednesday, according to the Japan Joint Staff.
